Grand Valley Power increasing rates

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Valley Power will be increasing rates for all Grand Valley customers. They will take effect in March, and customers will see them on their bill in April.

The GVP press release states the overall rate increase is approximately 7.85 percent. So for the average household, customers will pay about $8.44 more per month, and the additional amount will depend on the amount of electricity each home uses.

According to the company, a recent study showed that a rate increase was necessary to meet rising costs. GVP states this is the first-rate increase since 2011.

“We work hard to maintain our costs and provide affordable electricity. In addition, we strive to do what’s right, provide new and better ways to serve and deliver on value. The Cost-of-Service Study conducted determined a restructure was necessary. The change was necessary due to several factors including the cost of inflation, clean energy policy and regulations, and to cover wholesale power costs increases,” stated Grand Valley Power’s Communications Manager, Christmas Wharton. “This will be the first increase in the past decade. Our focus is on providing our members with sustainable, reliable, and competitively priced electric service. The increase covers only what is necessary, while protecting our member’s investment in the co-op.”

The company will mail out letters about the rate change and the expected cost for customers.

