Fruita Church turned into vacation rental

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SacredHeart Church in Fruita turned 100 years old in 2021 and has now been remodeled into something completely new. It was put up for sale a few years ago and caught the eye of one Boulder County resident, Steven Phillips.

After three years of renovations, this 100-year-old church turned into a modern vacation paradise, and it will host its first guests on Friday, March 4.

If Our Lady of Perpetual Motion is something you would want to see with your own eyes, and if renting might not be an option. Kristy Driver, Manager of Visit Fruita, said, “We will have a chamber event on March 10, and it’ll be open for everybody to see.”

Visit Fruita has over 35 properties on its website, and Driver says nothing is quite like this place.

