The City of Grand junction continues street maintenance project through 2022

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The street infrastructure of Grand Junction has seen vast improvements, according to a press release from the City of Grand Junction. The city has invested $28 million in street maintenance since voters approved 2017 measure 2B.

The street maintenance project will continue throughout 2022. This year’s funding will come from two sources: “$2.8 million from the City’s 0.75% sales tax for capital improvements and $1.5 million from the voter-approved 2017 measure 2B which allowed the City to use restricted TABOR dollars for increasing the condition of City streets.”

The interest in improving the road conditions was to increase the pavement condition index. Over $33 million is expected to be invested from the beginning of the project back in 2017 through 2022.

The City of Grand Junction states, “One of the core functions of the municipal government is to maintain its street infrastructure. A road network that is in good condition is good for residents and good for the overall economy. For 2022, the City will continue to invest in its roadway network.”

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.