Central High School national champion snowshoe team

Central High School national champion snowshoe team(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Central High School boys and girls snowshoe teams are number one in the country. Both teams competed in the 2022 High School Snowshoe National Championship in Leadville.

“It’s just a bunch of guys and girls that shoot up for some snowshoes and race a 5k or 10k once a year. It’s usually state in Colorado, but it was nationals this year which was good because we didn’t have to travel at all,” said Tyler Stogsdill, national snowshoer champion.

The competitors ran a 5k in snowshoes—the Central team beating out several schools, including from the front range.

Snowshoeing on a competitive level isn’t very common, and it’s a once-a-year competition.

