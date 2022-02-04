Black Citizens and Friends holding events for Black History Month

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday evening, the group, ‘Black Citizens and Friends’ held an event at the Central Library called ‘Neighbors Read.’

It started as an opportunity to read to kids in January to celebrate Martin Luther King Junior Day. As a way to explain his importance in history and why there was a holiday. It since evolved into reading books to kids during Black History Month about those who have made history but aren’t commonly shared in the public eye in textbooks. As well as expressing to kids that anyone can make history.

”One of the things that I’ve discovered was that there are some historic African Americans in Colorado,” said Black Citizens and Friends President David Combs. “An African American helped establish the city of Pueblo.”

Black Citizens and Friends will be holding events throughout February for Black History Month. To view them, visit https://www.blackcitizensandfriends.com/black-history-month.html

