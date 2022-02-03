Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Meeker woman has been found and is safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint from a ranch in Rio Blanco County.

According to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, Amanda Edinger was allegedly contacted by 48-year-old Joseph Beecher, a resident of Craig, Colorado, at the Bloomberg Ranch where she works. This meeting reportedly occurred early Wednesday morning. It is reported that Edinger and Beecher are unknown to one another, the sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate why Beecher traveled to the ranch.

The sheriff’s office reports that after Edinger’s alleged kidnapping at gunpoint, Beecher forced her to leave the property with him in her vehicle just before 12 p.m.

The RBCSO originally responded to a report of a vehicle crash, which transitioned to a trespass, then a kidnapping case as more information was gathered. The sheriff’s office worked with local, state, and federal authorities for assistance throughout Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Beecher allegedly took Edinger to the Denver metro area, then later to Wyoming. Law enforcement agencies determined Beecher was holding Edinger at the Stagecoach Motel located at 1515 W. Lincoln in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Edinger has since been recovered and reunited with her family.

Beecher was transported to the Laramie County Jail in Wyoming and faces multiple state charges, including kidnapping and felony menacing. He is being held without bail.

“I am so proud of my staff and the ability they have in working together and with State and Federal agencies. This team approach, quick action, experienced deputies and officers, led to Amanda’s safe recovery. It was a great day for Amanda and law enforcement,” said Rio Blanco County Sheriff Anthony Mazzola.

Authorities will continue to investigate this incident.

