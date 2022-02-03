Main Street waterline work to begin Monday in the City of Montrose

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Montrose has published a news release stating on Monday, Feb. 7, crews with the City of Montrose’s Public Works Department will close off the westbound lane of Main Street between Uncompahgre Avenue and Park Avenue to conduct repairs for a waterline leak.

The city says the single block closure is necessary to get heavy machinery to the repair, this includes a backhoe, dump trucks, and a vactor truck.

The eastbound lane of Main Street will remain open during the repair, but detours on Main Street will be put up in the area of the closure.

