Advertisement

Hershey chocolate is going to get more expensive

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.
The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hershey is the next to join the list of companies raising prices this year.

According to the company’s 2022 financial forecast, it is increasing prices to offset higher ingredient and labor costs.

The chocolate company hopes the hike won’t hurt sales.

The candy maker previously raised prices and customers accepted it. Beloved treats like Reese’s and Kit Kats are still going strong.

Retail sales for the company’s top brands grew more than 12% in 2021.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Car accident involving a mail truck
Car accident involving mail truck
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema,...
District 51 Board of Education ends remaining mask requirements starting Feb. 7
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development
City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Photos show aerial views of the Islamic State compound in Syria before and after Thursday's raid.
STILLS: Before and after: Islamic State compound in Syria
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
U.S. says new intel shows Russia plotting false flag attack
A dentist holds a model of teeth and a toothbrush in Seattle on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. For many...
How to prevent early birth? Study explores sugarless gum