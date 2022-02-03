Advertisement

Grandfather, grandson reel in sniper rifles while magnet fishing

Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns. (WFOR, Duane Smith via CNN)
By WFOR Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WFOR) - A South Florida grandfather and his 11-year-old grandson tried magnet fishing for the first time in a Miami canal and reeled in two sniper rifles.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, dropped a five-pound magnet in a Miami canal during a weekend fishing trip. The two reeled in two pounds of scrap metal and 40 pounds of gun: two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles.

The guns were not loaded, and they didn’t find any ammunition.

Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett...
Duane Smith and his 11-year-old grandson, Allen Cadwalader, reeled in two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles and two pounds of scrap metal while magnet fishing in a Miami canal.(Source: Duane Smith, WFOR via CNN)

“It’s total beginners’ luck,” Smith said.

He was able to clean up the guns, which were covered in shrink wrap, once the two got home.

“Then, I noticed that the serial numbers were gouged out, and at that point, they became illegal for me to possess and we notified the police,” he said.

Miami-Dade Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.

Allen says this find is part of his mission to do good.

“Capturing guns and saving the world, which means picking up garbage,” the 11-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Smith says this lucky catch isn’t the only reason he hopes for many more fishing days to come.

“It’s been really special to do something outside that he [Allen] likes, so, something we both like that we can do together is icing on the cake,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WFOR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Car accident involving a mail truck
Car accident involving mail truck
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema,...
District 51 Board of Education ends remaining mask requirements starting Feb. 7
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

Major health insurance companies are raking in record profits while insurance gets more...
Insurance rates skyrocket as companies make record profits
FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Tesla recalls over 800K vehicles for seat belt chime problem
President Joe Biden spoke Wednesday about the cancer "moonshot" initiative. (CNN, POOL)
Biden steps up fight against ‘iron pipeline’ of illegal guns
Police say the rifles have been handed over to forensics to determine the condition of the guns.
Man, grandson catch 2 sniper rifles while magnet fishing in Miami