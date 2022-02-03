D51 recognizes high school athletes on National Signing Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday, Feb. 2 was National Signing Day, a day to recognize high school athletes across the country who decide to sign their intent to play college athletics. Two students within Mesa County Valley School District 51 signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

One of those athletes is Palisade senior Kevin Sjogren, who has committed to play football in Laramie at the University of Wyoming. Sjogren played tight-end and linebacker at Palisade High School and earned First Team All-Star Honors his junior year. In the 2021 season, he contributed to 70 solo tackles for the Bulldogs, now he’s becoming a cowboy to play defensive end.

“Wyoming was always like number one. They were there the whole time. It’s a blessing to be signing there and taking the next step to play college play,” said Sjogren.

National Signing Day - Palisade High School (| | KKCO/KJCT)

Additionally, Fruita senior Joseph Shepardson will be playing collegiate football a little closer to home.

Shepardson selected Western Colorado University to play. The 6′6,” 260 lb. senior played in 12 games his senior season amassing 13 solo tackles and 18 assists. He is also a wrestler and says all the hours of preparing was worth it.

He says, “I was working 13 hours a day, doing two days for working out. I think doing stuff like that and wrestling, and stuff that takes a lot of grit, I think that instills you the mindset to just work and work, and just be okay with it, and not be like, ‘oh I’m tired, I need to take a break,’ this and that. Just keep going and never give up.”

Shepardson says he chose WCU for its beautiful location and to pursue an engineering degree.

National Signing Day - Fruita Monument High School (| | KKCO/KJCT)

