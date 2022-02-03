Advertisement

D51 recognizes high school athletes on National Signing Day

By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday, Feb. 2 was National Signing Day, a day to recognize high school athletes across the country who decide to sign their intent to play college athletics. Two students within Mesa County Valley School District 51 signed letters of intent on Wednesday.

One of those athletes is Palisade senior Kevin Sjogren, who has committed to play football in Laramie at the University of Wyoming. Sjogren played tight-end and linebacker at Palisade High School and earned First Team All-Star Honors his junior year. In the 2021 season, he contributed to 70 solo tackles for the Bulldogs, now he’s becoming a cowboy to play defensive end.

“Wyoming was always like number one. They were there the whole time. It’s a blessing to be signing there and taking the next step to play college play,” said Sjogren.

National Signing Day - Palisade High School
National Signing Day - Palisade High School(| | KKCO/KJCT)

Additionally, Fruita senior Joseph Shepardson will be playing collegiate football a little closer to home.

Shepardson selected Western Colorado University to play. The 6′6,” 260 lb. senior played in 12 games his senior season amassing 13 solo tackles and 18 assists. He is also a wrestler and says all the hours of preparing was worth it.

He says, “I was working 13 hours a day, doing two days for working out. I think doing stuff like that and wrestling, and stuff that takes a lot of grit, I think that instills you the mindset to just work and work, and just be okay with it, and not be like, ‘oh I’m tired, I need to take a break,’ this and that. Just keep going and never give up.”

Shepardson says he chose WCU for its beautiful location and to pursue an engineering degree.

National Signing Day - Fruita Monument High School
National Signing Day - Fruita Monument High School(| | KKCO/KJCT)

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Car accident involving a mail truck
Car accident involving mail truck
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education Director for District E, Angela Lema,...
District 51 Board of Education ends remaining mask requirements starting Feb. 7
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia

Latest News

City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development
City council approves Redlands 360 Proposed Development
Redlands 360 development gets approval for filing
Redlands 360 development gets approval for filing
Local athletes sign letters of intent
Local athletes sign letters of intent
KJCT Car accident involving mail truck
KJCT Car accident involving mail truck