Criminal charges not filed in connection with a Colorado girl who died at an amusement park

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park sign(CBS Denver)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a six-year-old girl from the Colorado Springs area died at a Colorado amusement park, the DA in the case decided to not file criminal charges against the operators of the ride.

The 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office made the announcement on Tuesday. You can read the statement at the bottom of this article. Wongel Estifanos was only 6 when she died after falling from the Haunted Mine Drop at Glenwood Caverns. The tragedy unfolded on Sept. 5, 2021. According to a state report, the operators failed to ensure the “proper utilization of the passenger restraint system or seat belts,” among other issues.

Dan Caplis, a lawyer representing the family of Wongel, provided a statement to 11 News on Wednesday:

Statement from the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

