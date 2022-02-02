Advertisement

New rock climbing and bouldering gym opens Wednesday in Grand Junction

The gym will have 2200 feet of different walls for beginners and advanced climbers. As well as lessons for all ages and ability levels.
Mike Kimmel at Grip Bouldering
Mike Kimmel at Grip Bouldering(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grip Bouldering, a unique kind of climbing gym and training facility in Grand Junction, is holding its grand opening February 2.

The gym will have 2200 feet of different walls for beginners and advanced climbers. As well as lessons for all ages and ability levels. They have varying memberships, even a type for access 24 hours a day. Their goal is to provide a safe space for beginners to learn to climb.

“We offer a beginners bouldering class, or intro to bouldering class that’s free with membership,” said Program Director and Director of route setting Mike Kimmel. “We have an intermediate technique class for people who want to take that next step. We offer some fitness cross training classes for climbing, and then we have a full range of youth programs.”

They also offer a local guiding program for people wanting to transfer their skills to bouldering outside. Plus they are the only facility in the state to offer a Lattice board which is a climbing assessment tool.

”Basically what we wanted to do is create a safe facility for people to train,” said Co-owner and adult trainer Ben Rueck. “That then they can take those skills outside and explore the great outdoors.”

The grand opening is tomorrow February 2nd. With grand opening weekend events Friday and Saturday including promos, giveaways, contests, demos, and $5 day passes.

For more information, visit https://www.gripbouldering.com/

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
The FBI has joined the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, who was last seen in his home Monday...
Police, FBI search for missing 4-year-old boy in Virginia
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
Community Hospital
Update on hospital capacity in Mesa County
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside

Latest News

CMU celebrates Black History Month
CMU celebrates Black History Month
OVERNIGHT CLOSURE: 1st St. and Patterson Road needed to conduct emergency gas leak repair
OVERNIGHT CLOSURE: 1st St. and Patterson Road needed to conduct emergency gas leak repair
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active...
GJPD responses to trespassing call on 29 Rd. and North Avenue, arrests 6 people on active warrants.