New Early Childhood Education Center at Community Hospital

Community Hospital in search of Operator for New Early Childhood Education Center set to open on the main hospital campus in 2023
Community Hospital
Community Hospital(kkco/kjct)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Plans are in the works to build a new early childhood education center at the Community Hospital campus in Grand Junction. It addresses a growing a need in our community for child care.

Community Hospital is set to break ground on off of 23 3/4 road this spring. The project is going to create a brand new 10,000 SQ/FT early childcare facility in the Grand Valley.

The pandemic magnified the importance of quality childcare for frontline health care workers and Mesa County is in need of about 4,000 childcare slots to meet the demands of the workforce.

Availability for the early childcare will be for both Community Hospital employees and the general public, with hospital employees getting first consideration.

