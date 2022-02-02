Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school

MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): The Montrose Police Department released an official statement clarifying the incident involving a potential weapon at Montrose High School.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a person claiming to be a parent of a Montrose High School student who called the school to notify them that their child entered the school grounds with a gun. Various law enforcement agencies responded, and ensured all classrooms, students, and faculty were confirmed safe.

“These are stressful and scary incidents for students, parents, faculty, and citizens of our community,” said Montrose Police Chief Blaine Hall. “I would like to thank all of our partner responding agencies for their quick action in assisting the Montrose Police Department to secure the building to ensure the students and faculty were safe. These important law enforcement and community relationships are critical in times like these.”

Additionally the district released a press release following the incident. Part of the statement reads, “Following a thorough search by law enforcement and school officials, MCSD and law enforcement found no gun on campus.”

This incident will continue to be investigated by MPD.

Click here to read the press release sent out from the district.

UPDATE (3:02 p.m.): Our response is still ongoing regarding the tip of a threat at Montrose High School. Law enforcement is currently clearing every classroom to ensure every student is safe. This process will conclude prior to the end of the school day at student’s dismissal at 2:40 p.m.

This response was predicated by a community member who identified themselves as a parent calling the school and reporting that their child had brought a weapon on campus.

End of day dismissal procedures will continue as normal. Evening school events will continue as scheduled. MCSD says they take every threat seriously and work in close collaboration with local law enforcement.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): According to a post from the Montrose County School District on Facebook, the school received a tip about a security threat to the high school. The post doesn’t specify when the school received the tip, but says the high school went into lockdown immediately after getting the threat.

MCSD says students are safe and locked in their classrooms. The school district says the threat is unconfirmed, and they’re following all safety protocols out of an abundance of caution.

INITIAL ARTICLE: Montrose High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

At 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, Montrose Police got a report of someone with a weapon on campus.

Officers arrived at the school. Montrose Police is on scene along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are in the building going through each classroom one by one.

There is no active situation at this time. This is a developing situation, and as we get more details we will pass them along.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.