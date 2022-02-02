Advertisement

Montrose High School on lockdown

Montrose High School. (File Photo)
By (Joshua Vorse)
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - Update 1:10 p.m. – According to a post from the Montrose County School District on Facebook, the school received a tip about a security threat to the high school. The post doesn’t specify when the school received the tip, but says the high school went into lockdown immediately after getting the threat.

MCSD says students are safe and locked in their classrooms. The school district says the threat is unconfirmed, and they’re following all safety protocols out of an abundance of caution.

Initial story - Montrose High School is on lockdown Wednesday.

At 11:38 a.m. Wednesday Montrose Police got a report of someone with a weapon on campus.

Officers arrived at the school. Montrose Police is on scene along with the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are in the building going through each classroom one by one.

There is no active situation at this time. This is a developing situation, and as we get more details we will pass them along.

