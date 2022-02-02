Car accident involving mail truck

Advertisement

Car accident involving a mail truck((KKCO/KJCT))
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An accident occurred Wednesday morning at 2148 Broadway, across from a Good 2 Go gas station. The collision involved a mail truck.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, there was airbag deployment, and an ambulance was requested.

The Colorado State Patrol reports minor injuries, and nobody was transported to the hospital. CPS received the phone call at 9:54 a.m., and lanes were slightly closed off but were reopened at 10:33 a.m.

