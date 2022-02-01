Advertisement

Study examines the impact of drug overdoses in teens

A study looked at the impact that drugs and drug overdoses are having on teens. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The unintentional drug overdose epidemic continues to sweep across the country.

Up until now, researchers say much of the focus has been on adults battling addiction.

”The problem of drug overdoses amongst adolescents and young people has been overlooked,” Dr. Trent Hall, an addiction medicine physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, said.

Hall is the co-author of a study published in JAMA Pediatrics that examined the impact of unintentional overdoses on young people.

”So, we counted years of life lost, which is just the number of years adolescents and young people would have had, had they had full lives,” Hall said.

He says the results were shocking.

Looking at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overdose data from 2015 through 2019, the study says those between the ages of 10 and 19 have lost about 200,000 years of life.

If the data is expanded to include people up to 24-years-old, there was a loss of about 1.25 million years of life.

“We really need to do something about this. It’s clear there’s a mortality crisis amongst adolescents and young people in the U.S. due to overdose,” Hall said.

Hall says many of the health interventions aimed at adults may be inadequate for younger Americans. That is why he says parents and teachers need to know the signs of substance abuse, talk about the risks and consider getting a Narcan kit.

Hall says ways to get a Narcan kit differ from state to state, but suggests talking to a pharmacist or your healthcare provider.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside
Kochevar was an assistant coach at CMU from 2007-2011
Miles Kochevar hired as CMU head football coach
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
Community Hospital
Update on hospital capacity in Mesa County

Latest News

Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
N. Carolina Rep. Cawthorn seeks to block candidacy challenge
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up during an NFL football game against...
Tom Brady announces he’s retiring after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., responds to questions from reporters before a meeting with...
Manchin, key Democrat, says Build Back Better bill is ‘dead’
Attempted kidnapping in the Marigny
VIDEO: Woman escapes kidnapping attempt in New Orleans