Student allegedly brings gun onto campus at Fruita Monument, is taken into custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: When asked about the incident, a spokesperson for Mesa County Valley School District 51 said, “We are not giving any interviews during an ongoing investigation, per protocol. Everything at the school is operating as normal today.”

INITIAL ARTICLE: On Monday, Jan. 31, a student reportedly brought a firearm onto Fruita Monument campus.

According to the Fruita Police Department, a juvenile was reported to have a gun with him in his vehicle in the parking lot at Fruita Monument High School. The student was taken into custody by Fruita PD.

The department reports that at no point was anyone in danger. The investigation is ongoing.

A email was sent to Fruita Monument parents Monday regarding the incident. The email reads:

“Dear FMHS families,

I want to let you know about a situation that took place at our school today. During school hours it was reported that a student was believed to have a gun in their vehicle on campus. Upon inspection of the vehicle, a gun was discovered. The student was taken into custody and the Fruita Police Department is leading the investigation. It has been determined that there is no threat to the school at this time.

Student safety is a top priority for us, and we want to thank witnesses for coming forward with information. We also want to thank the Fruita Police Department for their response and help in making sure the situation was handled swiftly.

Todd McClaskey

Principal

Fruita Monument High School”

