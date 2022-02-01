Police respond to trespassing call, arrests six people on active warrants
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Tuesday afternoon officers responded to reports of a trespassing call in the area of 29 Rd. and North Avenue in Grand Junction.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers responded to a trespassing call on in the area of 29 Rd. and North Avenue. When officers arrived, they located 12 individuals trespassing inside a residence on a property owned by the Sinclair Gas Station.
GJPD reports, of the 12 individuals, six were arrested on active warrants, and the other six were released on a summons. All 12 were cited for trespassing.
