Marina Zimmerman, Kellie Rhodes running for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd District

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Republican Marina Zimmerman and Democrat Kellie Rhodes are sharing more on their platforms for their campaigns to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District in Washington, D.C. The district includes Western Colorado and most of the southern portion of the state.

Zimmerman, an Archuleta County resident who spent twenty years as a crane operator, is taking aim at Republican Lauren Boebert, the district’s current representative.

According to Zimmerman, “It seems to me that she’s doing everything in her power to help herself... with fame and fortune, and not a lot of work’s getting done for CD3.”

Rhodes, who’s background is in human services, is stressing her concerns over environmental and climate issues. “

She argued that, “our outward land is being exposed to the extraction industries. Our forests are … at risk because of climate change and forest fires.”

Zimmerman is telling voters she would bring something different to Washington. “Everybody’s too busy knocking each other down and worrying about … whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican, and you know we’ve gotten away from the idea of elected officials being elected to serve the people.”

Rhodes is arguing that bringing more medical professionals into the district, leveraging the natural beauty of the area, would help make healthcare more accessible for residents. According to her, the district needs, “medical centers that we bring doctors into, and with the doctors we invite medical staff in training to so that each facility, each local area has a center.”

Both candidates also highlighted their concerns over protecting water resources for communities across the district.

To learn more about Rep. Boebert and Democratic candidate Sol Sandoval, click here.

For more information on Republican candidate and State Senator Don Coram, as well as Democratic candidate Debby Burnett, click here.

For a full list of all the candidates running in the district, click here.

This story is part of an ongoing effort to inform the public of who is running for office in Western Colorado.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.