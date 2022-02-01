Connecticut woman found dead after Bumble date; criminal investigation opened

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (Gray News) – A police detective in Connecticut has been placed on administrative leave for mishandling the death investigation of a Black woman who was found dead after a Bumble date, the city’s mayor said.

Lauren Smith-Fields, 23, was found dead inside her apartment Dec. 12. The medical examiner ruled her death an accidental overdose, saying fentanyl was found in her system, combined with prescription medication and alcohol.

But Smith-Fields’ family said she didn’t take drugs and believe there was foul play in her death.

“Someone introduced those drugs to her system, and it wasn’t her, and we want answers right now,” Darnell Crosland, the family’s attorney, told WFSB.

Crosland also said that cases about missing and dead Black women like Smith-Fields do not get the nationwide attention they deserve.

“People know Black women, Black girls have been going missing and haven’t gotten any attention, and I think it’s at a boiling point,” Crosland said. “We are just asking for process. That’s it. Treat these cases like you would any others.”

Investigators said Smith-Fields was on a date in her apartment Dec. 11 with 37-year-old Matthew LaFountain, a man she met on the popular dating app Bumble. LaFountain told police the two spent the night drinking, eating, and watching a movie. He told police that at one point during the evening, Smith-Fields went outside to meet someone and “later fell ill,” but the two continued to drink.

The incident report shows that LaFountain discovered Smith-Fields not breathing the next morning and called 911. LaFountain has not been charged with a crime and is not considered a suspect.

After demands from the family, a criminal investigation was opened Jan. 25 in Smith-Field’s death – more than a month after her body was discovered. On Monday, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim announced that a police detective was put on leave for his handling of the case.

“The Bridgeport Police Department has high standards for officer sensitivity especially in matters involving the death of a family member,” Ganim said. “It is an unacceptable failure if policies were not followed. To the families, friends and all who care about the human decency that should be shown in these situations in this case by members of the Bridgeport Police Department, I am very sorry.”

A rally was held in Bridgeport on Sunday, which would have been Smith-Fields’ 24th birthday, with marchers demanding to know if LaFountain played a role in her death. Supporters, led by Crosland, said evidence – including bloody bed sheets and a semen-filled condom – was compromised due to an inadequate response by the Bridgeport Police Department.

LaFountain’s attorney Peter Karayiannis told News12 Connecticut that his client has fully cooperated with police, and he is no longer the focus of the investigation.

“As we know, the DEA is involved now, and they will help local authorities investigate the matter and get to the bottom of what happened to Lauren,” Karayiannis said.

Karayiannis also disputed social media claims that LaFountain is a married man in his 50s, clarifying that he is 37 and single.

“We will continue to cooperate with authorities to help definitively determine what happened to Lauren on that evening, and we want her family to find some peace after this heartbreaking loss,” Karayiannis said.

Smith-Field’s family is suing the Bridgeport Police Department, saying it has been racially insensitive from the outset. A detective allegedly told Smith-Fields’ mom at one point to stop calling.

The family also said police did not notify them of Smith-Field’s death. Instead, they said they found out from her landlord who put a note on the locked door of Smith-Field’s home.

The mayor said in a statement that the way the family was notified is concerning.

“I share concerns echoed by many about the amount of time and manner a family is informed of a loss. Death notifications should be done in a manner that illustrates dignity for the deceased and respect and compassion for the family,” Ganim said.

Ganim added that he plans to work with police to make appropriate changes to department policies and practices regarding notifying family members of a death.

Bridgeport police are asking anyone with information to contact Lt. Charles Johnson at 203-449-2195 or the Bridgeport Police TIPS Line at 203-576-TIPS.

