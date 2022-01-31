Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 31
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 31.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
- Anticipated completion date is March 2022
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
- Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
- The project will resume in Spring
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
- Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
- 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road
- A detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance
- The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books
- Anticipated completion date is mid-February
- 28 3/4 Rd. South of B 1/2 Rd., Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
- Starting Wednesday, Feb. 2
- 28 3/4 Rd. will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is Friday, Feb. 10
For more information, please visit gjcity.org.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.