Advertisement

Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 31

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects(City of Grand Junction)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Jan. 31.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 24 Rd. and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Rd.
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Rd. or 24 1/2 Rd. only
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected, alternate routes advised
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st St. and Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Project work is currently in a planned Winter shutdown
    • Intersection of 1st St. and Grand Avenue is now open (in all four directions)
    • The project will resume in Spring
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • North Avenue Waterline Replacement Project (Ute Water)
    • Utility Construction on North Avenue from 29 Rd. to I-70B
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April 2022
  • 34 Rd. Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Rd. is closed to through traffic between U.S. Hwy 6 and G Road
    • A detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Main Street Breezeway Closure for Building Maintenance
    • The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Monique’s Bridal and Out West Books
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February
  • 28 3/4 Rd. South of B 1/2 Rd., Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
    • Starting Wednesday, Feb. 2
    • 28 3/4 Rd. will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is Friday, Feb. 10

For more information, please visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside
In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years
Joanne Reid
Grand Junction resident will compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Law enforcement activity on 29 Road
29 Road back open after suspect in RV taken into custody

Latest News

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside
Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta
Covid-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta
COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta
COVID-19 pediatric vaccine community event held in Delta