Advertisement

Native American families march to bring awareness for those missing and slain

Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico. (Credit: KOAT via CNN Newsource)
By KOAT Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:51 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHIPROCK, N.M. (KOAT) - Losing a loved one too soon is a pain that some families can’t even describe.

For those in Native American communities, this is far too common, and many are pleading for change.

In New Mexico, families rallied together to bring awareness to the number of missing persons and unsolved killings within indigenous communities.

“We’re so grieving that we just don’t know what to do anymore,” Shanna Nez said.

Nez says her brother, Jevon Descheenie, went missing October 2021. A month later, a woman claimed to have found his body near a canal.

The family has yet to receive any update from police.

“Nobody’s contacted us to update us on anything, so that’s what we’re here for,” Nez said.

The story is similar to many others who were in attendance at the march.

Whether it is a lack of help or the color of their skin, families said it is traumatizing to have so many unanswered questions.

Because of Saturday’s march, they say are finally being heard and hoping for brighter days ahead.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene of the accident.
GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd and Riverside Pkwy
Navarro family
Delta County family victim of truck theft with son’s ashes inside
In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years
Joanne Reid
Grand Junction resident will compete in 2022 Winter Olympics
Law enforcement activity on 29 Road
29 Road back open after suspect in RV taken into custody

Latest News

This satellite image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows vehicles and tanks stationed at the...
Russia, US to square off at UN Security Council over Ukraine
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case
Art teacher Sarah Hager works at a computer in her classroom at Cleveland Middle School on...
Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Sources say...
Harris was close to pipe bomb at DNC HQ on Jan. 6, sources say