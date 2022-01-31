GJPD responds to car accident near D Rd. and Riverside Pkwy.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a car accident that happened on Saturday shortly before 8:30 p.m. The incident took place in the area of D Rd. and Riverside Pkwy in Grand Junction.

The collision did cause the vehicle to catch on fire, and only one vehicle was involved. According to the police, no injuries to the driver were reported in connection to the accident.

Further details, such as the cause and manner of the accident, and whether or not the driver was cited, have not yet been released.

