City of Grand Junction seeking Community Board volunteers

Downtown Development Authority & Urban Trails Committee volunteers needed
Grand Junction City Hall
Grand Junction City Hall(kkco/kjct)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction needs two new members for open board positions; both the Downtown Development Authority and Urban Trails Committee.

The Downtown Development Authority focus’s on the commercial development of downtown and meets on the second Thursday of each month.

The Urban Trails Committee helps plan and implement sidewalks and paths across the urbanized area of the city and meet on the second Wednesday of every month.

Grand Junction’s Mayor, Chuck McDaniel said “...volunteering on any of the boards is a great ways for people to get involved in the community.”

To apply click HERE

