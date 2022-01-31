Advertisement

BLM seeks public input on trail development in North Fruita Desert

The Bureau of Land Management
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:00 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposed trail development located in the North Fruita Desert.

According to the BLM, the draft Environmental Assessment analyzes a proposal for approximately 29 miles of new trails and the reclamation of approximately 3 miles of existing routes. The proposed trails would be integrated into the 33 miles of existing trails in the SRMA. The draft Environmental Assessment also analyzes alternatives authorizing the use of Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes on the current and proposed trail systems. This popular trail system north of Fruita is also known as 18 Rd.

“The Grand Valley is home to many recreational opportunities, and this is a great chance for the public to provide the BLM feedback on the North Fruita Desert’s trail system,” stated Field Manager Greg Wolfgang. “Ebike popularity is growing, and we want to hear from the public, in particular regarding the preferred alternative, which includes allowing Class 1 e-bikes on current and proposed trails.”

Comments can be submitted here or by sending them to “North Fruita Desert,” 2815 H Rd., Grand Junction, CO 81506. Comments should be submitted by Feb. 28. The BLM would like to advise residents that they should be wary of including any personal identifying information such as address, phone number, or email in the comment as the entire comment may be made publicly available at anytime.

For more information and to give input on the project, please visit eplanning.blm.gov.

