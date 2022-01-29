COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event in Delta

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - “So, I’m here to support vaccines. We know really well that vaccines are very safe and very effective. They prevent hospitalizations for illness. I think half the world has gotten a vaccine at this point. They work very well, so I’m glad they are doing it. So, I’m here to support it,” said Thom Miller, pediatrician.

Miller attended the COVID-19 Pediatric Vaccine Community Event, which provided a space for the community to get vaccinated, learn about COVID-19 with a “mega COVID” model, and physicians onsite to answer any questions.

The event was put on to encourage people to get vaccinated. Miller states he wants to make it clear that children can get sick from COVID.

“I think one thing I would like to say is that there’s this myth that children can’t really get sick from COVID. Over the last year, COVID was the eighth leading cause of death in kids aged five to 11. And that is almost erased if they get vaccinated. "

Miller says this misconception can be attributed to initial strains of COVID, which were much worse for seniors than children, “But with the delta variant and now the omicron variant, we are seeing more in kids. Also, kids who were later to get vaccinated. So proportions of cases in kids have been rising pretty steadily through most of the school year.”

Other attendees at the event were Laura Baker and Cecilia Castro with Tri-County Health Network. Baker states the non-profit organization’s mission is to improve health for everyone, “We take a holistic view on health; we look at the whole person. Are there factors in someone’s life that are preventing them from being healthy.”

And Castro says they came down to the event for support to the community, “That we like to make things accessible for them. Such as getting the vaccine bringing the vaccine to them.”

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.