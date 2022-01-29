“Chasing the Sky” couple taking on a new adventure

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Last summer, a Grand Junction couple ran the 490 mile Colorado Trail in just 18 days and made a documentary on the experience called “Chasing the Sky.” Now the couple is training for a new adventure.

”It wouldn’t be a good goal if we weren’t a little scared,” said Doug McCaw. “But it’s gonna be fun.”

Melinda and Doug McCaw are currently training to run the same 490 mile Colorado trail they made a documentary on called ‘Chasing the Sky’ that goes from Denver to Durango, but in less time than before. With a goal to beat the current record set last year.

“Next summer we are going to be trail running the entire Colorado trail this time from Durango to Denver,” said Melinda McCaw. “Our goal is to break the record for the fastest known time on the trail. The current record in that direction and the way that we’re doing it is seven days and 17 hours. We want to do it in seven days.”

Their plan is to leave July 29. The couple started training in September 2020, just a month after they finished their last one.

“We’ve gotten faster, we’ve gotten stronger,” said Doug. “Those are all things that are gonna be needed to make this work.”

The 490 mile Colorado trail runs from Durango to Denver. With landscapes varying in terrain, and an elevation mostly above tree line, coining the name of the film ‘Chasing the Sky.’

“Its just this beautiful trail that’s way up high,” said Doug. “It’s challenging, well maintained, it’s just a lot of fun. It’s been something special that we do, that we’ve enjoyed.”

They plan on filming the next run and making a sequel to their original documentary, “Chasing the Sky.”

“So far we’ve raised just about $30,000 and that’s been donated between the two nonprofits that we’re supporting,” said Melinda.

All proceeds are raised under their nonprofit called ‘Elevate Kids.’ The money goes directly to two charities, ‘Kids Aid Backpack Program’ and ‘Intermountain Adventist Academy.’ The money comes from the documentary, pledges from their run last summer, donations, sales, and fundraisers.

Melinda and Doug are hosting a fun run fundraiser April 10 at Las Colonias Park with three different distances, 2.5K, 5K, and 10K. As a way for people to get involved with their project. They say, “you’ve seen us run, now come run with us.”

To register for the fun run, sponsor, pledge, donate, or contribute to their nonprofit ‘Elevate Kids’ visit https://elevatekids.org/

