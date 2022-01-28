Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:31 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this May 20, 2021 file photo Colorado Governor Jared Polis makes a point during a news...
Mesa County and Boulder District Attorneys speak out against Governor Polis for his decision to commute the trucker sentenced to 110 years
According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a 13-year-old male was taken into custody...
Grand River Academy student allegedly brings gun to school
Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
Mesa County resident getting tested for Covid-19 at Mesa County Public Health testing site
COVID-19 update in Mesa County
Railyard at Rimrock
More housing coming in Grand Junction

Latest News

A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison