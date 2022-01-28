Advertisement

New Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center to be built in Grand Junction

New $10.8M Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Etkin Family Distribution Center to be built in Grand Junction
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Food Bank of the Rockies announced the launch of a 10.8 million dollar capital campaign.

They are going to build a new distribution center on Long Acre Dr. near G Rd. and 23 Rd. in Grand Junction.

The project involves the new construction of a 50 thousand square foot warehouse and food distribution center. It will allow the Food Bank of the Rockies Western Slope Distribution Center to relocate from its existing 28 thousand square foot facility in Palisade and scale up operations and efficiency. The larger, modernized space will allow the organization to distribute more nutritious food to people in need and will deliver more fresh produce to better serve its more than 145 partners across the western slope.

