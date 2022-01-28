Colorado Mesa University Trustees now led by rare all-woman executive committee

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University’s board of trustees stands out among nearly every University in the State, and may in the Country. This is because they are now being led by a rare all-woman executive committee. CMU’s four-person executive committee is comprised of only women. The panel leads the 13-member board of men and women trustees.

”We need to create meaningful and sustainable change in our culture by supporting and growing female leaders,” said CMU Board of Trustees Secretary Kasia Iwaniczko MacLeod.

Kasia is an alumni of CMU, which was called Mesa State when she graduated, and was the college’s first female student body president. She was the first alumni to return back as a trustee. She is also an immigrant from Poland. She explains what this all-female committee means for the University.

“This shows that this board of trustees by voting an all female executive committee sees the need for that change and sees the need for that leadership,” said MacLeod.

This is Colorado’s first institution-of-higher-learning executive board to be all female. Making history in the State, and also the first in the Nation other than all-female colleges.

“It’ll be great when the bench is equal enough where we don’t have to think about the first female anything anymore,” said MacLeod.

“To be honest when these four women came into these roles last spring, we didn’t realize what had happened until after that it was all women on the board,” said CMU Board of Trustees Vice Chair Amy Lentz. “We had no idea that we were making CMU history, Colorado history, and I guess even national history when that happened.”

The CMU trustees are made up of 13 members of men and women appointed by the Governor with a purpose to govern the institution, in this case CMU. The CMU President reports to them and they help decide on major decisions within CMU. The executive committee is made up of these four female members who have the final say.

“Having women in leadership roles in higher ed is critical because our student body is made up of 54% female,” said Lentz. “So it makes sense that there would be females in leadership roles all the way up the ladder. When female students see females in leadership, it makes it feel more attainable to them. If you see someone who looks like you, talks like you, walks like you, acts like you and is in a leadership role I think you’re much more likely to believe that its possible and to actually achieve that.”

One of the main takeaways Kasia wants to leave is she wants to lead young women coming out of CMU that competition between females in leadership roles does not have to be unhealthy.

