Intermittent overnight closures for I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel beginning at 10 p.m.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is scheduled for intermittent overnight full tunnel closures beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 10 p.m. and ending on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 a.m. The closures are scheduled as a safety precaution for crews to wrap up a project to upgrade the tunnel’s power system.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports traffic closures will last up to 20 minutes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

CDOT reports another possible intermittent overnight closure may take place on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 28 at 4 a.m. CDOT wants motorists to keep in mind the closure schedule could change depending on the weather.

For more information on travel impacts, please visit cotrip.org.

