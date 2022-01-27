Advertisement

Intermittent overnight closures for I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel beginning at 10 p.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports traffic closures will last up to 20 minutes...
The Colorado Department of Transportation reports traffic closures will last up to 20 minutes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.(KKCO)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The I-70 Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnel is scheduled for intermittent overnight full tunnel closures beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 26 from 10 p.m. and ending on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 4 a.m. The closures are scheduled as a safety precaution for crews to wrap up a project to upgrade the tunnel’s power system.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reports traffic closures will last up to 20 minutes from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

CDOT reports another possible intermittent overnight closure may take place on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 11 p.m. to Friday, Jan. 28 at 4 a.m. CDOT wants motorists to keep in mind the closure schedule could change depending on the weather.

For more information on travel impacts, please visit cotrip.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
UPDATE: Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
Deadly fire killed 5-year-old boy and displaced more than 30 others.
Aurora woman arrested in connection with deadly apartment fire
Delta Fatal Crash Dec 21 2021
Olathe community fundraising for crash victims families
Mask flyer
Mask guidelines recommended by Mesa County Public Health
Horizon Drive
New security in Horizon Drive District

Latest News

Police sirens
24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice
Mesa County Master Plan
Mesa County introduces an updated Master Plan regarding land use in unincorporated areas
Grants awarded to revitalize downtown Delta
Grants awarded to revitalize downtown Delta
Mutual Aid Partners Distribution Day
Mutual Aid Partners Distribution Day