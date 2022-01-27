Inflation hitting Food Bank of the Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Food Bank of the Rockies is seeing relatively significant increases in the amount of money required to purchase food to help serve Western Slope communities. As inflation is hitting consumers and families across the country, the food bank is being impacted as well.

According to Gabriela Garayar with the Western Slope Food Bank of the Rockies, “Inflation has hit a 40-year high … [and the] Food Bank of the Rockies is actually paying more on average than we have the same time … last year.”

The food bank is seeing significant price increases in food staples in relies on.

“We’re paying 27 percent more for local beef, than in January of 2021. Vegetable oil, which is a huge commodity that we always get asked for is at 54 percent. Canned fruit is up by an average of 30 percent,” shared Garayar.

The organization is spending a million dollars a month on food purchases — three times more than it was in 2019. Even still, the organization is stressing it remains “committed to nourishing our neighbors across the Western Slope day in and day out and that’s not going to stop us from continuing to meet the needs of our community,” explained Garayar.

According to the food bank, it relies heavily on support from the community to fulfill its mission.

The food bank is also collecting donations for a new distribution facility that is says will allow the organization to better address needs in Western Colorado.

