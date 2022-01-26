Advertisement

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Lola’

By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our special guest, Lola! She’s a sweet and lovable girl that just loves to play! No matter the toy, she is sure to love it. She still has a lot of energy for a six year-old and would love a family that has time for adventures. She loves to be around older kids, but she’s definitely not a fan of cats.

To meet Lola, call 970-434-7337.

