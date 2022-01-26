Advertisement

New security in Horizon Drive District

New surveillance cameras to be installed in Horizon Drive District
Horizon Drive
Horizon Drive(kkco/kjct)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:03 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Some local business’s are working with local law enforcement to install brand new real-time security cameras near Horizon Drive.

The Grand Junction Police Department and Horizon Drive Association Business Improvement District are working together to help grow the Community Camera Program already used by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Local business are often needed to host cameras because they need both electricity and WiFi to support facial recognition and other advanced technologies that assists local law enforcement fight crime.

Several businesses along Horizon Drive have already said they are willing to assist with the program.

