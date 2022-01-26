Advertisement

Mutual Aid Partners - Distribution Day

Mutual Aid Partners continues to help community
Mutual Aid Partners
Mutual Aid Partners(kkco/kjct)
By (Dave Ackert)
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - During the height of the pandemic, Mutual Aid Partners was created to help people in the community get basic supplies like canned food and other non perishable goods. Now, they continue to help the community every Tuesday from 10am-1pm.

Local feedback has been supportive so Director, Stephania Vasconez said “Right now, there’s no end in sight.”

Some of the organizations involved include Roice-Hurst, which has supplies for pets. There are also people from LEAP with the Mesa County Department of Human Services there to help fill out applications to get help with paying for utilities.

If you’re interested in attending one of these events, they will continue to be in the Unitarian Universalist Church parking lot on Ouray Ave.

If you’d like to make any donations you can drop off supplies Tuesdays after 8am.

