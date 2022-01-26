Advertisement

Mesa County introduces an updated Master Plan regarding land use in unincorporated areas

Mesa County Master Plan(Mesa County)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is introducing a new website to keep community members up to date on the county’s new Master Plan.

MesaTogether.com is a website designed to display and involve the community in Mesa County’s Master Plan. The website showcases documents for land use decisions in unincorporated Mesa County.

The county is asking for public feedback on the updated plan. The plan was rewritten in 1996 and was updated periodically since then. Now, the county wants to conduct a thorough update. They would like the public’s feedback on open space, preservation of agricultural land, and what land should be designated for commercial use.

To view the Master Plan and give feedback, please visit mesatogether.com. For more information, please visit blog.mesacounty.us.

