Grants awarded to businesses in effort to revitalize downtown Delta

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Businesses along Main St. in Delta are getting grants to improve their storefronts. $100,000 is coming from the Rural Economic Development Initiative at the Department of Local Affairs, and another $75,000 is coming from the City of Delta.

Mitchell Gronenthal, executive director of the Delta Area Chamber of Commerce, is saying efforts to support small businesses make a big difference in the Delta community.

“It hopes to be able to get Main St. livened-up again, and, you know, bring a fresh coat...to Main St... [I’ve] been working really closely with the city to try and figure out a way to be able to revitalize Main St. in any way we possibly could.”

Nineteen businesses along the street between 1st St. and 12th St. won grants ranging from $6,000 to $10,000, with one grant totaling $900. Businesses awarded grants are required to match at least 25 percent of the funds they receive.

According to Gronenthal, “We always encourage, that’s what my job is as the executive director, is to encourage the community to support those local businesses so we can stay alive and thriving as we are here in Delta.”

The city contracted Springboard Preservation Studio, a firm specializing in historic preservation, to help businesses implement their grant-funded projects.

The chamber executive director further explained the benefits supporting local businesses has on a community. “You know spending locally, roughly every $100 that you spend, it’s roughly anywhere between $50 and $60 that actually stays locally, compared to going online and shopping Amazon or Walmart or anything else like that. Very few of those dollars actually stay in the community.”

According to the city, Delta City Council is hoping to continue this program in the future after this first round of grants goes out. Demand for the grant program exceeded the available supply of funds by $30,000.

