Forest Service seeking public comment regarding upcoming trails project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Gunnison Ranger District has a new trails project in the works for the greater Crested Butte area and is seeking public input as the project moves forward.

This is a collaboration from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests, along with the Crested Butte Mountain Bike Association and the Sustainable Tourism and Outdoor Recreation Committee. Organizers say the project is aimed at providing and enhancing a better experience in the greater Crested Butte area through facilitating safe, responsible sustainable recreation infrastructure within the trail system.

The Forest Service says eight new trails, or trail segments, one trail re-route and three trailhead parking area expansions and enhancements will be built across the northern half of the Gunnison Valley. Nine miles of trail construction is expected and 18.7 acres of land will be developed as existing parking areas are expanded at the Brush Creek Trailhead, the Tent City camping area and the Walrod Trailhead.

The Forest Service is asking for public comment on the Environmental Assessment for the North Valley Trails project.

For more information about the North Valley Trails project itself, visit: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/f8db14b11ecd41cf88bf628fbfac49ed.

For specific information about the project, as well as how to comment visit: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61177.

Comments will be accepted through March, 31, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.