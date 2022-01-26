Advertisement

Eureka! McConnell Science Museum receives check for new playground

Grand Junction Area Rotary Clubs Fund presented a check to the Eureka! Sience Museum Tuesday in the amount of $21,000.
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction Area Rotary Clubs Fund presented a check to the Eureka! Sience Museum Tuesday in the amount of $21,000.

This will help fund Eureka’s new educational outdoor play area which is STEAM themed. This stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. The playground will feature educational equipment with signs to explain the science behind each piece.

“We tried to design this playground with playground features that aren’t at other local playgrounds,” said Eureka Executive Director Jenn Moore. “We wanted it to be new and different. We also wanted to apply scientific principles to the different pieces of equipment. So we’ll have educational signage talking about potential energy, momentum, physics, and lots of learning while you’re playing.”

The playground will be open to the public when Eureka is not using it. It is slated to open around April.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rollover accident on Patterson
Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson
Delta Fatal Crash Dec 21 2021
Olathe community fundraising for crash victims families
New Form for Advanced Child Tax Credits
IRS urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins
Deadly fire killed 5-year-old boy and displaced more than 30 others.
Aurora woman arrested in connection with deadly apartment fire
Woman killed in head-on crash
Woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 6, child taken to the hospital

Latest News

Covid-19 update in Mesa County
Covid-19 update in Mesa County
Eureka! McConnell Science Museum receives check for new playground
Eureka! McConnell Science Museum receives check for new playground
Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
UPDATE: Police detain wanted person near Dual Immersion Academy
Deadly fire killed 5-year-old boy and displaced more than 30 others.
Aurora woman arrested in connection with deadly apartment fire