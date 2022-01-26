24-year-old Montrose man drowns after becoming trapped under ice

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Montrose County, 24-year-old Draven Warren drowned early Wednesday morning while swimming in Chipeta Lake, located just south of Montrose.

According to the Montrose Press, Warren was with three friends when he put a hole in the ice to get in the water, but became trapped under it. The Montrose Press says the people with Warren could not find him to rescue him, so they called 9-1-1 at 12:52 a.m. By the time crews arrived Warren had reportedly been under the ice for 10 to 15 minutes.

Montrose Press reports Montrose Fire Protection District crews responded at 12:59 a.m. with special ice rescue equipment, but didn’t find him until 20 to 25 minutes later. Paramedics spent more than an hour trying to resuscitate Warren, who was transported to Montrose Regional Health. He was later pronounced dead.

The Montrose County Coroner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death. The Montrose Police Department is the lead investigator on this incident.

