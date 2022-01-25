Police attempting to contact wanted subject near Dual Immersion Academy, students transported to West Middle School

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers are attempting to contact a wanted subject near Dual Immersion Academy in the area of West Avenue and West Main Street. During this time, the school was under a shelter-in-place, now students are being bused to West Middle School where parents can pick up their children in a safe place.

The police department is asking parents and motorists to stay away from the area as there is an increased amount of law enforcement.

The following statement was posted on Mesa County Valley School District 51′s website:

“DIA REUNIFICATION / REUNIFICACIÓN

Dual Immersion Academy students are currently being bused to West Middle School and will be reunified with their parents at WMS. Parents must bring a valid ID for reunification with their student.

For Redlands students who are bused to DIA, parents have been notified and will be picking students up at Redlands MS.

Bookcliff MS students bused to DIA will be bused to West Middle School and will be reunified with their parents then.

Please do not contact the schools as this is an ongoing situation and they will not be answering their phones during this time.

Los estudiantes de la Academia de Inmersión Dual actualmente están siendo transportados en autobús a la Escuela Intermedia West y se reunirán con sus padres en WMS. Los padres deben traer una identificación válida para la reunificación con su estudiante.

Para los estudiantes de Redlands que viajan en autobús a DIA, los padres han sido notificados y recogerán a los estudiantes en Redlands MS.

Los estudiantes de Bookcliff MS transportados en autobús a DIA serán transportados a West Middle School y luego se reunirán con sus padres.

No se comunique con las escuelas ya que esta es una situación continua y no contestarán sus teléfonos duran.”

This article will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.