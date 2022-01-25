Olathe community fundraising for crash victims families

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A head-on collision on Dec. 21st 2021, left four families without their primary providers.

”We usually get about 160 people to harvest corn and do farm work. On my farm about 5 stayed late. So we got to know each other pretty well and that was the hardest part.” said owner of Tuxedo Corn, John Harold.

3 workers for Tuxedo Corn were killed from that crash while a fourth is still recovering from injuries.

”I started a gofundme.com to help the families. It doesn’t matter how much you donate, it’s just help.“ said Jose Gonzalez.

”We feel strongly that it’s our responsibility, not only as Tuxedo Corn, but as a community to support the families until that time.” said John Harold.

It’s a lengthy and expensive process, months in the making, getting the bodies back to Mexico and getting insurance money to the surviving families.

”It’s hard because they come here to work and earn a living.” said Jose Gonzalez.

”Our goal is 18-20k where on a weekly basis we would send money down to Mexico, as well as the gentleman in intensive care at St Mary’s.” said John Harold.

100% of the proceeds donated at Alpine Bank locations will go to the cause.

”It’s a tragic situation.... It’s hard to get over.” said John Harold.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.