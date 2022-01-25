Mask guidelines recommended by Mesa County Public Health

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With the current surge in positive cases in Mesa County, the CDC has issued a mask guidance which Mesa County Public Health is encouraging. There are a few types of masks out there which vary in protection.

The N95 and KN95 Respirator masks offer the most protection, with the N95 offering slightly better protection as it meets the United States standard of safety. While the KN95 is made in China and meets their International safety standard. They both offer protection for the individual wearing the mask as well as protection against others if it is sealed against the face.

Next in line of protection is a paper procedure mask or surgical mask. These are two layer and often come in colors such as blue. These offer protection of spreading it to others but not for yourself.

Lastly, cloth masks offer the least amount of protection.

“But any mask is better than no mask,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch.

To increase protection using a disposable or cloth mask, the CDC advises wearing a procedure or surgical mask with a cloth mask over it.

“We are recommending to wear masks when we are in indoor public places,” said Stefany Busch. “Anywhere though where you feel you’re at high risk. If you are outdoors and you feel like there’s a lot of people around you, it’s never a bad idea to throw on a mask. But we do know that Covid-19 when indoors gets trapped and it’s easier to spread the virus.”

