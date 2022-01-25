Advertisement

Aurora woman arrested in connection with deadly apartment fire

She’s accused of intentionally igniting fire
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Aurora Police have a woman behind bars who they say started a deadly fire at an apartment building, that injured five people and killed a 5-year-old boy.

The fire started around 1:30 early Monday morning at 15320 East Evans Ave. in Aurora.

KUSA 9 News in Denver reports that police say 37-year-old Alondra Michel was involved some sort of domestic violence incident with another resident on the main level of the three-story apartment building. Police believe Michel intentionally set something on fire within the apartment. The flames quickly spread to neighboring units, including the apartment on second story where the little boy was found.

More than 30 people were displaced due to the fire.

KUSA reports that six people refused treatment and three others were taken to the hospital. One of those people was the 5-year-old boy who died from his injuries.

According to Aurora Police, Michel faces charges of first-degree murder, arson and three counts of attempted murder. More charges may be followed as the investigation continues.

