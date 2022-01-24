Advertisement

IRS urges parents to watch for new form as tax season begins

I.R.S. to begin accepting and processing forms today
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT -As tax season kicks of Jan. 24, the I.R.S. is urging parents to be on the lookout for a new form in the mail, which has to do with the Advanced Child Tax Credits from 2021.

The letter is known as the 64-19 letter, is supposed to help parents more accurately record and report the total amount of money they received upfront in 2021. These are for the Advanced Child Tax Credit payments which were paid out from July through December 2021.

If parents did not receive one or more child tax credit payments, they can call the I.R.S. at 800-908-4184.

While the I.R.S. will begin accepting and processing returns today, experts say to not expect to get your refund any time soon as there could be significant delays due to COVID-19, such as staff shortages, lack of funding and backlogs.

