City of Delta to begin Main Street Demonstration Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Delta has received approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation to move forward with the city’s Main Street Demonstration Project.

The city says, the Main Street Demonstration Project is a test project to make Main Street safer by slowing down and reducing traffic and creating safer pedestrian areas. The new traffic pattern will be tested before being made permanent.

According to a press release from the city, they plan on beginning installation on Sunday, Jan. 30, and they say installation should take 3 to 5 days. During the time of installation, Main Street from 1st St. to 7th St. will be closed. Please note: Although these roads will be closed, businesses on Main Street will be open.

For more information about the project, please visit cityofdelta.net.

