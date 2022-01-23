Advertisement

Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson

The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed a hit and run early Sunday morning at the intersection of Patterson and 29 and a half Road in Grand Junction.
Rollover accident on Patterson
Rollover accident on Patterson(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 3:24 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed a hit and run early Sunday morning at the intersection of Patterson and 29 and a half Road in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Police say this happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. They say two vehicles were involved and collided in the intersection, causing one vehicle confirmed as a Jeep to roll. The man in the Jeep was taken to the hospital. The other vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly after. The driver was a woman and was taken into custody. Police are saying alcohol was a factor.

The traffic light control box was taken out by the accident and the intersection was without lights for several hours while crews worked to restore them.

