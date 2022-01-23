Confirmed rollover accident on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department confirmed a hit and run early Sunday morning at the intersection of Patterson and 29 and a half Road in Grand Junction.

Grand Junction Police say this happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. They say two vehicles were involved and collided in the intersection, causing one vehicle confirmed as a Jeep to roll. The man in the Jeep was taken to the hospital. The other vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly after. The driver was a woman and was taken into custody. Police are saying alcohol was a factor.

The traffic light control box was taken out by the accident and the intersection was without lights for several hours while crews worked to restore them.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.