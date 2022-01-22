St. Mary’s Medical Education Center Grand Opening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A grand opening of a brand new building on Colorado Mesa’s campus took place on Friday at noon. The new building is called the: St. Mary’s Medical Education Center.

The city of Grand Junction, St. Mary’s Medical Education Center, Community Hospital, and CMU celebrated the grand opening as the project, which has been a decade in the making.

The new center is a 24 thousand-square-foot facility that will educate and train students to be qualified physician assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists who will help meet the healthcare needs of the region.

