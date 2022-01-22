Advertisement

Juvenile fatality confirmed after head-on collision in Fruita

Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Patrol is confirming one juvenile fatality in a head-on collision that happened on Highway 50 in between 15 and 16 Rds. in Fruita.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after 6 p.m. on Friday evening. Both directions of the road have been closed as a result of the situation, according to the CSP.

